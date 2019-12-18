Noah Cyrus Talks Writing ‘Lonely,’ Overcoming Depression in New PSA

Noah Cyrus recalls the difficult period in her life that led to the creation of her song “Lonely” and expounds on the importance of talking openly about anxiety and depression in a new PSA video for “Seize the Awkward” in partnership with the Ad Council.

Cyrus released “Lonely” in September and explained that the moving piano ballad came from a point in her life where she “felt stuck in this place that I could not get out of.” She continued, “I just needed to get it out; I needed the conversation because I couldn’t take it in my body anymore, I couldn’t take the feeling of anxiety circling in my chest. I couldn’t take that anymore, or I was gonna explode.”

Cyrus said the breakthrough came in the form a simple phone call from her manager, who offered an ear and some empathy to the struggling songwriter. For Cyrus, being able to speak openly about her anxiety and depression was crucial to overcoming it, and she urged those struggling with similar issues to find friends, family members, counselors or doctors to speak with. She also encouraged those not grappling with anxiety and depression to make themselves open to helping others.

“Sometimes I don’t know how to solve the problem — I’m only 19, I don’t know how to solve a problem, I’m a baby,” Cyrus said with a laugh. “But if somebody’s struggling emotionally, I can come and help. I feel like that’s my strength. I’m not gonna be able to ace a math test, but I can help someone out who’s hurting or feeling the same emotions as me.”

“Lonely” marked Cyrus’ second song of 2019, following “July,” which arrived over the summer. The musician has reportedly been in the studio writing and recording her debut LP, which will follow her 2017 EP, Good Cry.