Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan Pledge Romance Forever on New Song ‘Live or Die’

Pop singer, rapper sing about their real-life relationship on duet

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan pledge romantic loyalty on their new collaborative single “Live or Die.” “On our way to the sky, we’re gonna look down on tight/ When we die, you and I: two heartbreak soldiers,” Cyrus croons over rumbling synthesizer and plinking electronics. “When you lay by my side, I see the whole world through your eyes/ Ride or die, you and I.”

Lil Xan drowsily rap-sings that he’d “go insane” without his duet partner. “They threw me in, and now I’m drowning in the deep end,” he admits. “If I’m religious, you’re the one that I believe in/ You’ve been here with me to help me fight all my demons.”

The emcee recently spoke to Billboard about the song, his first step of an attempted pop transition. “I love rap, and I still wanna rap,” he said. “But I wanna be more of a pop public figure, iconic kinda dude.” He also teased two other potential Cyrus collaborations, noting, “I think we’re putting one on [my album] and one on hers.”

