Watch Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan’s Spotlight Romance in ‘Live or Die’ Video

Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan lounge by a fireplace in their low-key video for collaborative single “Live or Die.” The former couple recline on a couch throughout the clip, singing and rapping to each other as a spotlight follows their movements.

The vocalist and Soundcloud rapper released the minimalist “You and I” in late August. The synth-heavy cut finds the duo pledging romantic loyalty: “On our way to the sky, we’re gonna look down on tight,” Cyrus croons. “When we die, you and I: two heartbreak soldiers.”

Lil Xan recently told Billboard that the song is one of three potential collaborations with Cyrus. “I think we’re putting one on [my album] and one on hers,” he said of the other tracks. The rapper’s April-issued debut LP, Total Xanarchy, includes guest spots from 2 Chainz, Charli XCX, YG and Rae Sremmurd, among others.

Cyrus is expected to release her debut album in late 2018. She will launch her first headlining tour on September 22nd in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.