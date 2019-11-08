Hear Noah Cyrus, Leon Bridges’ Heartfelt Acoustic Version of ‘July’

Noah Cyrus has released a stripped-down acoustic version of “July,” featuring Leon Bridges. Cyrus originally released the song this past summer.

“It’s such an honor to have Leon Bridges’ heart and voice on ‘July,'” Cyrus said in a statement. “I’ve been a fan of his for years, and to have an artist as credible as him who is so artistically talented who clearly loves music and puts his heart and soul into everything he does is [truly] a gift. I hope you all enjoy listening to this version as much as we enjoyed making it.”

Cyrus previously released the video for “FuckYouNoah” on Halloween, and also shared the ballad “Lonely” earlier this year. She performed “July” on The Late Late Show With James Corden last month, and discussed her new clothing line, The LONELY Collection, with the late-night host. Her debut EP Good Cry was released in September 2018.

Leon Bridges was announced as a special guest on Kacey Musgraves‘ holiday special, The Kacey Musgraves Christmas Show, premiering November 29th on Amazon Prime. Bridges will perform a duet of “Present With a Bow,” Musgraves’ original Christmas song from 2016, with the country star. Other guests include Troye Sivan, Lana Del Rey and Kendall Jenner.