Noah Cyrus Wallows in Summertime Sadness in Moody ‘July’ Video

19-year-old fears change and lets go of baggage on first new song of 2019

Brittany Spanos

Noah Cyrus is a vagabond in the grainy video for her new single “July,” the 19-year-old’s first new single as the lead artist this year.

On “July,” Cyrus is ready to let go of excess of baggage. The roots-y, folk-tinged song, she recognizes that she fears change so much that she stays in a toxic relationship. “You remind me every day/I’m not enough/But I still stay,” she sings on the chorus.

For the video, Cyrus goes it alone. She frolics along an empty, dusty road with a pile of suitcases. The video, directed by James Pereira, is meant to symbolize her discarding of the baggage in her life. “Even though it’s hard and it hurts, there is something beautiful on the other side,” she says in a statement.

Cyrus, the daughter of Billy Ray and younger sister of Miley, has been steadily releasing singles and collaborations since 2016. Her debut EP Good Cry was unveiled last September. Last year, she was also nominated for Push Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards.

