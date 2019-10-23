 Watch Noah Cyrus Perform Folk-Inspired Single ‘July’ on ‘Corden’ – Rolling Stone
Watch Noah Cyrus Perform Folk-Inspired Single ‘July’ on ‘Corden’

The singer also discussed the inspiration for her new clothing collection

Noah Cyrus appeared on The Late Late Show to perform her recent single “July,” a folk rock-inspired number she released over the summer. Cyrus took her cues from the West in her performance, which saw her seated on a pile of luggage on a set that evoked the grassy outdoors.

In the clip, Cyrus, clad in a cowboy, is accompanied by a live band and two back-up singers as she croons the emotional track, which centers on toxic relationship. “You remind me every day/ I’m not enough/ But I still stay,” she sings over the whistling chorus.

Cyrus has steadily releasing singles and collaborations since 2016, including this year’s “July” and “Lonely.” Her debut EP Good Cry was unveiled last September. Cyrus also sat down with James Corden to discuss her recent music and her new clothing line, The LONELY Collection, which was launched in collaboration with The Crystal Campaign in honor of World Mental Health Day.

“It’s something very close to my heart,” Cyrus told Corden of the collection, which benefits non-profit The Jed Foundation. “I’ve struggled with anxiety and depression since I was 10 or 11 years old, so I think it’s a huge topic. One of the things that I’ve always wanted to use this platform for was to talk about my mental health and help young adults all around America and everywhere in the world know they’re not alone.”

