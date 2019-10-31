Noah Cyrus Goes Under the Knife in Gory ‘F-ckYouNoah’ Video

Noah Cyrus sings about self-image while going under the knife in the bloody video for new single “FuckYouNoah.” This is the singer’s third new song of the year.

On “FuckYouNoah,” she reflects on the love-hate relationship with herself as well as social media with help from featured producer London On Da Track. Cyrus is seen in plastic surgeon’s office and goes under brutal, messy procedures to improve her face and body. At the end, she is seen with chains around her wrists, trying to escape her doctor’s grip.

“My sounds may change but my lyrics are always from my heart and soul,” Cyrus said in a statement. “I never want to be tied to a genre. I make what I want to make in the moment.”

This is Cyrus’ third new single this year. She released the moody “July” over the summer and followed it with the ballad “Lonely” earlier this month. She released her debut EP Good Cry last year.