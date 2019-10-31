 Noah Cyrus Goes Under the Knife in Gory ‘F-ckYouNoah’ Video – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
Read Next Concept Songs Usually Suck. Grip's 'He Is ... I Am' Does Not Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Noah Cyrus Goes Under the Knife in Gory ‘F-ckYouNoah’ Video

Singer examines social media and self-esteem on third new single of the year

By
Brittany Spanos

Staff Writer

Brittany Spanos's Most Recent Stories

View All

Noah Cyrus sings about self-image while going under the knife in the bloody video for new single “FuckYouNoah.” This is the singer’s third new song of the year.

On “FuckYouNoah,” she reflects on the love-hate relationship with herself as well as social media with help from featured producer London On Da Track. Cyrus is seen in plastic surgeon’s office and goes under brutal, messy procedures to improve her face and body. At the end, she is seen with chains around her wrists, trying to escape her doctor’s grip.

“My sounds may change but my lyrics are always from my heart and soul,” Cyrus said in a statement. “I never want to be tied to a genre. I make what I want to make in the moment.”

This is Cyrus’ third new single this year. She released the moody “July” over the summer and followed it with the ballad “Lonely” earlier this month. She released her debut EP Good Cry last year.

 

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Musicians on Musicians, Elton John & Lana Del Rey
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.