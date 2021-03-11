Noah Cyrus Leans Into Cabin Folk With a Cover of Bon Iver’s ‘Re: Stacks’

Days before the 2021 Grammys, Noah Cyrus has contributed to Spotify’s Best New Artist celebration with a cover of Bon Iver’s “Re: Stacks.”

The Spotify Single stays true to the For Emma, Forever Ago track, with Cyrus’ vocals across subtle guitar. In addition to the cover, she also released a stripped-back version of her song “July,” and appeared on Spotify’s For the Record podcast with her father Billy Ray Cyrus.

“When thinking about what song I wanted to cover and looking at the incredible list of past winners of the Best New Artist category, as soon as I saw Bon Iver’s name I knew exactly which song I was going to do — ‘Re: Stacks,'” Cyrus said in a statement. “It’s one of my favorite songs of all time, and Bon Iver is an artist I have always looked up to and am constantly inspired by.”

Cyrus’ Best New Artist singles follow Phoebe Bridgers’ cover of John Prine’s “Summers End” and a recording of “Kyoto” with Jackson Browne. Other nominees — Chika and D Smoke — also collaborated with the streaming service.