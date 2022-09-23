Noah Cyrus Turned Her Song Inspired by Fatherly Advice, ‘Noah (Stand Still),’ Into a Duet With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Noah Cyrus has shared a particularly moving new version of her song about overcoming addiction, “Noah (Stand Still),” this time featuring her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Noah (Stand Still)” opens Cyrus’ new debut album, The Hardest Part. Cyrus originally wrote the song after visiting her father in Nashville as she began her recovery from a Xanax addiction. As the lyrics of the song suggest, it was Billy Ray who gave Noah the advice to take a moment to “stand still” when life becomes too overwhelming.

While Cyrus sings the song solo on The Hardest Part, this new version finds her trading verses with Billy Ray, before father and daughter come together on the chorus: “My grandfather told my father/It don’t get easier just harder/Yes it will/Remember just stand still/And when all the hope and joy you feel/Turns into paranoia/Cause it will/Remember just stand still.”

After releasing a string of EPs and singles over the years, Cyrus finally released The Hardest Part last week. She’s set to embark on a North American tour in support of the album next month, with the trek kicking off Oct. 4 in Phoenix, Arizona, and wrapping Nov. 4 in Los Angeles.