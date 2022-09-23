fbpixel
×
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?
Got A Tip?
Sometimes Father Knows Best

Noah Cyrus Turned Her Song Inspired by Fatherly Advice, ‘Noah (Stand Still),’ Into a Duet With Dad Billy Ray Cyrus

Original version of the song opens Cyrus' debut album, The Hardest Part
billy ray cyrus noah cyrus noah
Billy Ray Cyrus and Noah Cyrus at the 2020 Grammy Awards Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Noah Cyrus has shared a particularly moving new version of her song about overcoming addiction, “Noah (Stand Still),” this time featuring her father, Billy Ray Cyrus.

“Noah (Stand Still)” opens Cyrus’ new debut album, The Hardest Part. Cyrus originally wrote the song after visiting her father in Nashville as she began her recovery from a Xanax addiction. As the lyrics of the song suggest, it was Billy Ray who gave Noah the advice to take a moment to “stand still” when life becomes too overwhelming. 

While Cyrus sings the song solo on The Hardest Part, this new version finds her trading verses with Billy Ray, before father and daughter come together on the chorus: “My grandfather told my father/It don’t get easier just harder/Yes it will/Remember just stand still/And when all the hope and joy you feel/Turns into paranoia/Cause it will/Remember just stand still.”

After releasing a string of EPs and singles over the years, Cyrus finally released The Hardest Part last week. She’s set to embark on a North American tour in support of the album next month, with the trek kicking off Oct. 4 in Phoenix, Arizona, and wrapping Nov. 4 in Los Angeles. 

More News

Read more

Most Popular

'Dancing With the Stars' Premiere: Selma Blair Brings Everyone to Tears and the First Pair Is Eliminated

A New Mom Left Home Over Her MIL and Husband's Unacceptable Treatment & Reddit is Raising Every Single Red Flag

Olivia Wilde Addresses Shia LaBeouf, Florence Pugh and Harry Styles, Chris Pine's Spit-Gate

Kim Kardashian Pays $70 Million for Cindy Crawford's Former Malibu Estate

You might also like

Copyright © 2022 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad