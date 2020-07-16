 Noah Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus Perform Two Songs Off New EP on 'Colbert' - Rolling Stone
Noah Cyrus, Billy Ray Cyrus Perform Two Songs Off New EP on ‘Colbert’

Noah Cyrus released eight-track EP this past May

Noah Cyrus and her dad Billy Ray Cyrus performed “Young and Sad” from Noah’s new EP The End of Everything on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday night.

Performing together over video, Noah and Billy Ray played piano and guitar, respectively, for the acoustic ballad. Noah Cyrus had situated herself on an outdoor patio overlooking the Los Angeles skyline; behind her was a handmade “Black Lives Matter” poster that was visible throughout the performance.

Additionally, the pair performed “July,” another song from The End of Everything, in a web exclusive video. The track features some choice whistling from Billy Ray.

Noah Cyrus released the eight-track The End of Everything this past May. She told Rolling Stone that “Young and Sad” was inspired by “a voicemail my dad had sent me a while ago during a dark period in my life reminding me to keep ‘smiling’ because at the time that he sent that, a smile seemed impossible for me to give…I mean shit, I wasn’t even able to pick up the phone.”

The eight-song set also features previously released singles “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus” and “Lonely,” as well as her collaboration with Ant Clemons, “Wonder Years.”

