Noah Cyrus Announces First Headlining Tour

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, launched her music career in 2016 with the single “Make Me (Cry).” Now, she’s officially emerging from her sister’s shadow with her first headlining tour followed by a debut album expected sometime this fall.

“I’ve been waiting for such a long time to travel and see my fans who have been supporting me the last couple of years,” Cyrus said in a statement. “I can’t wait for them to come experience this sad girl’s dream world. We’re either gonna dance or cry the night away.”

‘The Good Cry Tour’ will launch on September 22nd in Fort Lauderdale and run through October. Last year, Cyrus opened for Katy Perry for two months of the pop star’s Witness world tour.

Since her 2016 debut, Cyrus has released a string of successful singles with buzzy artists like XXXTentacion, MØ, Alan Walker and Marshmello.

Noah Cyrus Tour Dates



September 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

September 23 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre

September 25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft

September 26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom

September 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

October 1 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

October 33 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Theatre of Living Arts

October 5 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

October 7 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

October 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

October 10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

October 11 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

October 13- Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

October 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre

October 18 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

October 20 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

October 22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

October 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

October 24 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom