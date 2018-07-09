Noah Cyrus Announces First Headlining Tour

Miley Cyrus’ younger sister, Noah Cyrus, launched her music career in 2016 with the single “Make Me (Cry).” Now, she’s officially emerging from her sister’s shadow with her first headlining tour followed by a debut album expected sometime this fall.
“I’ve been waiting for such a long time to travel and see my fans who have been supporting me the last couple of years,” Cyrus said in a statement. “I can’t wait for them to come experience this sad girl’s dream world. We’re either gonna dance or cry the night away.”
‘The Good Cry Tour’ will launch on September 22nd in Fort Lauderdale and run through October. Last year, Cyrus opened for Katy Perry for two months of the pop star’s Witness world tour.
Since her 2016 debut, Cyrus has released a string of successful singles with buzzy artists like XXXTentacion, MØ, Alan Walker and Marshmello.
Noah Cyrus Tour Dates
September 22 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
September 23 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham Theatre
September 25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Loft
September 26 – Nashville, TN @ Cannery Ballroom
September 28 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
October 1 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
October 33 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Theatre of Living Arts
October 5 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
October 7 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
October 8 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
October 10 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
October 11 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
October 13- Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
October 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre
October 18 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
October 20 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
October 22 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre
October 23 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
October 24 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
