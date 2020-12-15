Noah Cyrus Pines for ‘Someone Good’ in Sultry ‘All Three’ Video

Noah Cyrus pines for “someone good” in her new single, “All Three.” Instead, she finds herself stuck playing an unwinnable game with a toxic lover.

In the song’s Tyler Shields-directed video, Cyrus is seen in various stages of vulnerability, stripped bare emotionally and physically. Passionate shared scenes with her paramour are woven between intimate solo moments, which include her caressing herself and also reflecting in a bathtub.

“Darling if I could/I would fall for someone good/Someone good for me,” she sings on the soaring ballad’s chorus. “But we’re suckers for the thrill/Playing fuck, marry, and kill/Honey we’re all three.”

“All Three” follows the release of her The End of Everything EP, which dropped in May and features her double-platinum hit “July.”

Last month, the singer was nominated for a Grammy in the Best New Artist category alongside Ingrid Andress, Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytranada and Megan Thee Stallion. In October, she joined her older sister Miley’s Unplugged set, where the pair performed Noah’s EP cut “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus.”