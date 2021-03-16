 No Rome, Charli XCX, the 1975 Drop Animated Video for 'Spinning' - Rolling Stone
Read Next How to Watch the 2021 Oscar Nominees Online
Charli XCX, the 1975 Join No Rome on a Wild Animated Adventure in ‘Spinning’ Video

Trio released collaborative track earlier this month

Jon Blistein

No Rome, Charli XCX and the 1975’s Matty Healy embark on a bonkers animated adventure in the new video for their recent collaboration, “Spinning.”

The clip pairs the euphoric dance pop track with fittingly dazzling visuals. It opens with an animated No Rome slipping into a puddle that transports him to a different universe where he, Charli XCX and Healy venture through the deep sea in submarines, float around in outer space and more. Karlos Velásquez directed the “Spinning” video, while the character design was done by Hideyuki Tanaka and Daniel Villa.

No Rome, Charli XCX And the 1975 released “Spinning” earlier this month. Both the 1975 and No Rome are signed to the British label Dirty Hit, and they previously collaborated on the 2018 track, “Narcissist” (No Rome also appeared in the 1975’s video for “TooTimeTooTimeTooTime”). No Rome released his most recent studio album, Crying in the Prettiest Places in 2019, while last year he released a pair of singles, “Hurry Home,” featuring Beabadoobee and Jay Som, and “1:45AM” with Bearface.

Both Charli XCX And the 1975 released their most recent albums, How I”m Feeling Now and Notes on a Conditional Form, respectively, last May.

