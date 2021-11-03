No Plea Deal in Tory Lanez Assault Case Involving Megan Thee Stallion

Despite “meaningful discussions” with prosecutors, Tory Lanez hasn’t reached a plea deal in his felony assault case and is now set to face live testimony next month alleging he shot Megan Thee Stallion in her feet with a semiautomatic gun last year.

The “SKAT” rapper’s defense lawyer Shawn Holley appeared in a Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and agreed to return with her client on Dec. 14 for his preliminary hearing.

Deputy District Attorney Kath Ta told the court she expects to put on about 90 minutes of testimony. The hearing is a necessary precursor to send the matter to trial. Holley declined to comment as she left the courtroom.

It was last month that Ta told the court “meaningful discussions” to strike a deal were underway. Holley confirmed the talks then but said her client’s plea of not guilty “stands.”

“As in every case, the lawyers for the parties discuss the possibility of resolving the case. This case is no different. That said, our position as to what did and did not happen in this matter remains unchanged,” she said in a statement to Rolling Stone.

Authorities say Lanez, whose legal name is Daystar Peterson, shot at the feet of the “Savage” rapper around 4:30 a.m. on Jul. 12, 2020, after the pair left a Hollywood Hills party and got into an argument while traveling in an SUV.

His two pending felony charges are assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. He’s also facing the added allegation he “personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

According to prosecutors, he’s facing up to 22 years and eight months in prison if convicted as charged.

Peterson was out on $190,000 bail over the summer when he got in trouble with the court for violating the criminal restraining order barring him from coming within 100 yards of Megan or harassing her in any way.

According to prosecutors, Peterson attended the Rolling Loud Festival in Miami on Jul. 25 and “attempted to rush the stage” when Megan was performing. He later hopped onstage with DaBaby, disguised in a costume, as Megan’s song Cry Baby played while she was still in the venue, prosecutors said.

“I’ll give somebody out here a million dollars if they can guess who is here,” DaBaby told the crowd before Peterson revealed himself and the rappers performed together.

The violations outlined in an Aug. 13 bail motion from prosecutors led a judge to hike Peterson’s bail amount to $250,000.

Peterson recently said his next album, Alone at Prom, is due out Dec. 1. He’s also is set to perform three concerts in the U.K. next month ahead of his preliminary hearing.

Back in July 2020, police said Peterson opened fire on his female victim on Nichols Canyon Road in Los Angeles. Cops didn’t identify Megan by name, but the “WAP” rapper started posting about the terrifying incident on Instagram.

“I was shot in both of my feet and I had to get surgery to get the shit taken out, get the bullets taken out,” the Houston-bred entertainer, whose legal name is Megan Pete, said in one video shared two weeks after the shooting. “It was super scary. It was, like, just the worst experience of my life.”

“Thank God that the bullets didn’t touch bones, they didn’t break tendons,” she added. “Where the bullets hit at, it missed everything.”

Pete declined to name Peterson as the alleged shooter for weeks, but then finally called him out two months later. “Yes,” she said in another Instagram Live video. “Tory shot me.”

Speaking to GQ magazine, Megan said she was trying to walk away when the violence unfolded: “Like, I never put my hands on nobody. I barely even said anything to the man who shot me when I was walking away. We were literally like five minutes away from the house.”