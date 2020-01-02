Remaining Nirvana Members to Reunite at Heaven Gala

Most of Nirvana will reunite at The Art of Elysium’s annual Heaven Is Rock and Roll gala in Los Angeles, Saturday January 4th. Dave Grohl will perform with Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear, with additional performances by Beck, St. Vincent, Marilyn Manson, L7, Cheap Trick and Grohl’s daughter, Violet.

The Art of Elysium was founded in 1997 to “support individuals in the midst of difficult emotional life challenges like illness, hospitalization, displacement, confinement, and/or crisis,” according to the website. “We serve medically fragile children, teens, adults, seniors, those dealing with social, emotional and mental health issues and the homeless.”

The event was curated by We Are Hear — a Los Angeles based record label, music publisher and artist management company founded by producers Linda Perry and Kerry Brown — and will honor actors Ashley and Topher Grace for their charitable works. Tickets are on sale now for the event, which takes place at the Palladium.

It’s unclear whether Grohl and Co. will perform as Nirvana, but the charity is selling a $50,000 Nirvana ticket package, which includes seating for 10 guests (show and dinner) and the buyer’s name on all printed materials. The price of the ticket also goes toward Art of Elysium’s various initiatives.

Grohl teased a new Foo Fighters record at the end of 2019, telling the crowd at the Rock in Rio festival in Brazil, “We go home next week and we start making a new Foo Fighters record.” Novoselic also released his second album with Giants in the Trees, Volume 2, in 2019.

Popular on Rolling Stone

Nirvana notably reunited in 2014 when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. A cadre of women filled in for Kurt Cobain, including fellow Heaven performer St. Vincent for “Lithium.” Perhaps we’ll get an encore this weekend.