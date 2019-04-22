×
Why Is ‘Nevermind’ the Greatest Grunge Album Ever Made?

New episode of Rolling Stone Music Now podcast explores the greatest grunge albums ever made

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - NOVEMBER 25: Kurt Cobain from Nirvana performs live on stage at Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands on November 25 1991 (photo by Frans Schellekens/Redferns)

Kurt Cobain from Nirvana performs live on stage at Paradiso in Amsterdam, Netherlands on November 25th, 1991.

Frans Schellekens/Redferns/Getty Images

A new episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, breaks down our list of the greatest grunge albums of all time. How did Stone Temple Pilots — once considered faux-grunge at best — make it all the way to number eleven with Core? Why did Soundgarden’s Badmotorfinger end up beating out Pearl Jam’s Ten? How did the Stooges’ Fun House, Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s Ragged Glory and Black Flag’s My War make it on? And can the Smashing Pumpkins really be considered grunge? digs into the decision-making process, and re-introduces some of the list’s lesser-known music. Three of the writers behind the list — Suzy Exposito, Kory Grow and Angie Martoccio — join host Brian Hiatt to discuss the greatest moments of grunge and discuss some of their personal favorites.

To hear the entire discussion, press play below or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify, and check out two years worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Halsey, Ice Cube, Neil Young, the National, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Alicia Keys, Sebastian Bach, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, Gary Clark Jr. and many more — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions and debates with Rolling Stone’s critics and reporters. Tune in Fridays at 1 p.m. ET to hear the show broadcast live on Sirius XM’s Volume, channel 106.

 

