Why Is ‘Nevermind’ the Greatest Grunge Album Ever Made?

A new episode of our podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, breaks down our list of the greatest grunge albums of all time. How did Stone Temple Pilots — once considered faux-grunge at best — make it all the way to number eleven with Core? Why did Soundgarden’s Badmotorfinger end up beating out Pearl Jam’s Ten? How did the Stooges’ Fun House, Neil Young and Crazy Horse’s Ragged Glory and Black Flag’s My War make it on? And can the Smashing Pumpkins really be considered grunge? digs into the decision-making process, and re-introduces some of the list’s lesser-known music. Three of the writers behind the list — Suzy Exposito, Kory Grow and Angie Martoccio — join host Brian Hiatt to discuss the greatest moments of grunge and discuss some of their personal favorites.

