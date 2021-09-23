Nirvana Pack ‘Nevermind’ 30th-Anniversary Reissue With 4 Unreleased Concerts

A day before the 30th anniversary of the release of Nirvana’s Nevermind, Geffen/UMe has announced a massive reissue of the classic 1991 LP that showcases the band’s live energy.
Due out starting November 12th, the 30th-anniversary edition of Nevermind — Number Six on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time — contains four of Nirvana’s long-bootlegged but never officially released complete concerts recorded in the months following Nevermind’s arrival: Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25th, 1991 at the Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28th, 1991); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992), and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19th, 1992).
All four newly remastered concerts feature on the eight-LP Nevermind Super Deluxe Edition, as well as the five-CD version that’s accompanied by a Blu-ray of the Amsterdam show with HD video; the band shared video of the performance of “Breed” from that concert:
The vinyl version also comes with a seven-inch single with Nevermind’s “secret song” “Endless, Nameless” backed by the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” B-sides “Even in His Youth” and “Aneurysm.” Both super deluxe box sets also contain a 40-page hardcover book with unreleased photos.
On all formats, available to preorder now, Nevermind itself has been newly remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit.
The 20th-anniversary edition of Nevermind contained the unreleased “Boombox rehearsals,” producer Butch Vig’s Devonshire Mixes, Smart Studios sessions, and Live at the Paramount Theatre LP.
Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition Track List
Original LP
1. Smells Like Teen Spirit
2. In Bloom
3. Come As You Are
4. Breed
5. Lithium
6. Polly
7. Territorial Pissings
8. Drain You
9. Lounge Act
10. Stay Away
11. On A Plain
12. Something In The Way
Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)
1. Drain You*
2. Aneurysm*
3. School
4. Floyd The Barber*
5. Smells Like Teen Spirit*
6. About A Girl*
7. Polly*
8. Lithium
9. Sliver*
10. Breed*
11. Come As You Are*
12. Been A Son
13. Negative Creep*
14. On A Plain*
15. Blew
16. Love Buzz*
17. Territorial Pissings*
Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O’Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)
1. Drain You
2. Aneurysm
3. School*
4. Floyd The Barber*
5. Smells Like Teen Spirit
6. About A Girl*
7. Polly
8. Sliver
9. Breed*
10. Come As You Are*
11. Lithium*
12. Territorial Pissings*
Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)*
1. Aneurysm
2. Drain You
3. School
4. Sliver
5. About A Girl
6. Come As You Are
7. Lithium
8. Breed
9. Polly
10. Lounge Act
11. In Bloom
12. Love Buzz
13. Smells Like Teen Spirit
14. Feedback Jam
15. Negative Creep
16. On A Plain
17. Blew
Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)*
1. Negative Creep
2. Been A Son
3. On A Plain
4. Blew
5. Come As You Are
6. Lithium
7. Breed
8. Sliver
9. Drain You
10. About A Girl
11. School
12. Aneurysm
13. Love Buzz
14. Polly
15. Territorial Pissings
16. Smells Like Teen Spirit
Blu-ray – Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)*
1. Drain You
2. Aneurysm
3. School
4. Floyd The Barber
5. Smells Like Teen Spirit
6. About A Girl
7. Polly
8. Lithium
9. Sliver
10. Breed
11. Come As You Are
12. Been A Son
13. Negative Creep
14. On A Plain
15. Blew
16. Love Buzz
17. Territorial Pissings
*previously unreleased