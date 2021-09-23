Nirvana Pack ‘Nevermind’ 30th-Anniversary Reissue With 4 Unreleased Concerts

A day before the 30th anniversary of the release of Nirvana’s Nevermind, Geffen/UMe has announced a massive reissue of the classic 1991 LP that showcases the band’s live energy.

Due out starting November 12th, the 30th-anniversary edition of Nevermind — Number Six on Rolling Stone’s list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time — contains four of Nirvana’s long-bootlegged but never officially released complete concerts recorded in the months following Nevermind’s arrival: Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (recorded and filmed on November 25th, 1991 at the Paradiso); Live in Del Mar, California (recorded on December 28th, 1991); Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (recorded February 1, 1992), and Live in Tokyo, Japan (recorded at the Nakano Sunplaza on February 19th, 1992).

All four newly remastered concerts feature on the eight-LP Nevermind Super Deluxe Edition, as well as the five-CD version that’s accompanied by a Blu-ray of the Amsterdam show with HD video; the band shared video of the performance of “Breed” from that concert:

The vinyl version also comes with a seven-inch single with Nevermind’s “secret song” “Endless, Nameless” backed by the “Smells Like Teen Spirit” B-sides “Even in His Youth” and “Aneurysm.” Both super deluxe box sets also contain a 40-page hardcover book with unreleased photos.

On all formats, available to preorder now, Nevermind itself has been newly remastered from the original half-inch stereo analog tapes to high-resolution 192kHz 24-bit.

The 20th-anniversary edition of Nevermind contained the unreleased “Boombox rehearsals,” producer Butch Vig’s Devonshire Mixes, Smart Studios sessions, and Live at the Paramount Theatre LP.

Nevermind 30th Anniversary Edition Track List

Original LP

1. Smells Like Teen Spirit

2. In Bloom

3. Come As You Are

4. Breed

5. Lithium

6. Polly

7. Territorial Pissings

8. Drain You

9. Lounge Act

10. Stay Away

11. On A Plain

12. Something In The Way

Live in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Paradiso, November 25, 1991)

1. Drain You*

2. Aneurysm*

3. School

4. Floyd The Barber*

5. Smells Like Teen Spirit*

6. About A Girl*

7. Polly*

8. Lithium

9. Sliver*

10. Breed*

11. Come As You Are*

12. Been A Son

13. Negative Creep*

14. On A Plain*

15. Blew

16. Love Buzz*

17. Territorial Pissings*

Live in Del Mar, California (Pat O’Brien Pavilion, Del Mar Fairgrounds, December 28, 1991)

1. Drain You

2. Aneurysm

3. School*

4. Floyd The Barber*

5. Smells Like Teen Spirit

6. About A Girl*

7. Polly

8. Sliver

9. Breed*

10. Come As You Are*

11. Lithium*

12. Territorial Pissings*

Live in Melbourne, Australia for triple j (The Palace, St. Kilda, February 1, 1992)*

1. Aneurysm

2. Drain You

3. School

4. Sliver

5. About A Girl

6. Come As You Are

7. Lithium

8. Breed

9. Polly

10. Lounge Act

11. In Bloom

12. Love Buzz

13. Smells Like Teen Spirit

14. Feedback Jam

15. Negative Creep

16. On A Plain

17. Blew

Live in Tokyo, Japan (Nakano Sunplaza, February 19, 1992)*

1. Negative Creep

2. Been A Son

3. On A Plain

4. Blew

5. Come As You Are

6. Lithium

7. Breed

8. Sliver

9. Drain You

10. About A Girl

11. School

12. Aneurysm

13. Love Buzz

14. Polly

15. Territorial Pissings

16. Smells Like Teen Spirit

*previously unreleased