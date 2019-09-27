 Nirvana Reissuing ‘MTV Unplugged in New York’ on Vinyl With Rehearsals – Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe 1332: Taylor Swift
Read Next Watch Gary Clark Jr. Perform 'Pearl Cadillac,' 'When I'm Gone' on 'Kimmel' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Nirvana to Reissue ‘MTV Unplugged in New York’ on Vinyl With Rehearsal Performances

See footage of rehearsal rendition of “The Man Who Sold the World”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Nirvana will reissue their MTV Unplugged in New York this November on a 2-LP vinyl that boasts recordings of five rehearsals from the legendary gig.

Among the rehearsals – which were previously only available as bonus content on the MTV Unplugged in New York – is a different take on the David Bowie cover “The Man Who Sold the World,” a version that finds both Nirvana and the production team finding their footing ahead of the concert. Rehearsal versions of “Polly,” “Pennyroyal Tea,” “Come As You Are” and the Meat Puppets’ “Plateau” are also included on the vinyl’s Side D.

The reissued MTV Unplugged in New York arrives November 1st, exactly 25 years after the original live album was released in 1994; the live album is available to preorder now, with the official Nirvana site offering a colored vinyl version of the set.

MTV Unplugged in New York follows the recent vinyl reissue of Nirvana’s MTV-filmed Live and Loud concert from December 1993.

MTV Unplugged in New York Track List

LP 1 – Side A

  1. About A Girl
  2. Come As You Are
  3. Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam
  4. The Man Who Sold The World

LP 1 – Side B

  1. Pennyroyal Tea
  2. Dumb
  3. Polly
  4. On A Plain
  5. Something In The Way

LP 2 – Side C

  1. Plateau
  2. Oh Me
  3. Lake of Fire
  4. All Apologies
  5. Where Did You Sleep Last Night?

LP 2 – Side D

  1. Come As You Are (Rehearsal)
  2. Polly (Rehearsal)
  3. Plateau (Rehearsal)
  4. Pennyroyal Tea (Rehearsal)
  5. The Man Who Sold The World (Rehearsal)

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1332: Taylor Swift
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.