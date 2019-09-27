Nirvana to Reissue ‘MTV Unplugged in New York’ on Vinyl With Rehearsal Performances

Nirvana will reissue their MTV Unplugged in New York this November on a 2-LP vinyl that boasts recordings of five rehearsals from the legendary gig.

Among the rehearsals – which were previously only available as bonus content on the MTV Unplugged in New York – is a different take on the David Bowie cover “The Man Who Sold the World,” a version that finds both Nirvana and the production team finding their footing ahead of the concert. Rehearsal versions of “Polly,” “Pennyroyal Tea,” “Come As You Are” and the Meat Puppets’ “Plateau” are also included on the vinyl’s Side D.

The reissued MTV Unplugged in New York arrives November 1st, exactly 25 years after the original live album was released in 1994; the live album is available to preorder now, with the official Nirvana site offering a colored vinyl version of the set.

MTV Unplugged in New York follows the recent vinyl reissue of Nirvana’s MTV-filmed Live and Loud concert from December 1993.

MTV Unplugged in New York Track List

LP 1 – Side A

About A Girl Come As You Are Jesus Doesn’t Want Me For A Sunbeam The Man Who Sold The World

LP 1 – Side B

Pennyroyal Tea Dumb Polly On A Plain Something In The Way

LP 2 – Side C

Plateau Oh Me Lake of Fire All Apologies Where Did You Sleep Last Night?

LP 2 – Side D