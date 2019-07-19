×
Rolling Stone
Nirvana’s ‘Live and Loud’ Concert Headed to Vinyl, Streaming Services

Band’s December 1993 Seattle gig originally aired as MTV’s New Year’s Eve broadcast in 1993

Kurt Cobain, Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic of Nirvana (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Nirvana’s legendary Live and Loud concert – a December 13th, 1993 gig at Seattle’s Pier 48 that was the centerpiece of MTV’s New Year’s Eve broadcast a few weeks later – will head to vinyl and streaming services for the first time this August.

The entire 17-song, career-spanning performance will be split across two LPs, with the vinyl release also boasting a replica backstage pass that serves as an audio download card for the concert. Live and Loud, available to preorder now, arrives August 30th via Universal.

The full concert film – a truncated version initially premiered on MTV – was previously released as both a standalone video and a DVD/CD companion to the In Utero deluxe reissue.

Live and Loud marks the second Nirvana concert film to receive a standalone vinyl release this year, following the arrival of the band’s 1991 gig Live at the Paramount in April.

Live And Loud Track List
‘Radio Friendly Unit Shifter’
‘Drain You’
‘Breed’
‘Serve The Servants’
‘Rape Me’
‘Sliver’
‘Pennyroyal Tea’
‘Scentless Apprentice’
‘All Apologies’
‘Heart-Shaped Box’
‘Blew’
‘The Man Who Sold The World’
‘School’
‘Come As You Are’
‘Lithium’
‘About a Girl’
‘Endless, Nameless’

