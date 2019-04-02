×
Rolling Stone
Police Detail Nipsey Hussle Murder, Release Suspect’s Name

29-year-old Eric Holder is wanted for homicide in connection with the murder of popular rapper and shooting of two others

Nipsey HussleBET Experience Live!, Los Angeles, USA - 23 Jun 2018

Los Angeles police said they are looking for 29-year-old Eric Holder (not pictured) in connection to the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

Imagespace/REX/Shutterstock

The Los Angeles Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old man named Eric Holder, who is wanted for homicide in the shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

The LAPD tweeted that Holder was last seen in a 2016 white Chevy Cruze with the California license plate 7RJD742. They are asking anyone with information about Holder’s whereabouts to come forward and assist the investigation.

The police also offered more details about the shooting, which took place Sunday, March 31st, outside of a clothing store Nipsey Hussle — whose real name is Ermias Asghedom — owned. Police said Holder walked up to Asghedom and two other men and fired numerous shots. Holder then supposedly ran southbound through a nearby alley and got into the waiting white Chevy, which was being driven by an unidentified female.

Two of the three victims were transported to the hospital, though one declined medical treatment at the scene. Asghedom ultimately died of gunshot wounds to the head and torso, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner.

Nipsey Hussle’s death elicited an outpouring of grief from fans and fellow musicians, including Rihanna, Drake and Nas. On Monday night, per the Los Angeles Times, hundreds of mourners gathered outside the store Hussle owned, and where he was shot, but the vigil turned chaotic when a small stampede broke out. Police debunked early rumors that shots had been fired in the area, though several people were injured in the milieu.

Following Asghedom’s death, stars remembered his gifts as a rapper, but also his philanthropy and his unwavering commitment to elevating those around him. He was a fierce proponent of entrepreneurship; he famously turned down major label deals when he wasn’t offered an equitable partnership in his music, sold a mixtape for $100 in a statement that his music was more valuable than the music industry allowed for, and owned a series of businesses in Los Angeles that hired members of the community as its employees. He spoke — often and at length — about the importance of young black men like himself owning what they make, and believed in his ability to make his corner of the world a better place.

“In our culture, there’s a narrative that says, ‘Follow the athletes, follow the entertainers,’” he told the Los Angeles Times. “And that’s cool but there should be something that says, ‘Follow Elon Musk, follow [Mark] Zuckerberg.’ I think that with me being influential as an artist and young and coming from the inner city, it makes sense for me to be one of the people that’s waving that flag.”

