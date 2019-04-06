Nipsey Hussle Memorial to Be Held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center

A memorial for Nipsey Hussle will be held at Los Angeles’ Staples Center on Thursday, 11 days after the rapper and community leader was shot and killed outside his clothing store on March 31st.

A source confirmed the Staples Center venue to Variety. TMZ reports that tickets for the memorial will be sold through a website prior to the service, and only ticket holders will be admitted into the 21,000-seat arena.

Earlier in the week, TMZ wrote that Hussle’s family was attempting to secure a larger venue for the memorial service due to overwhelming demand to honor the slain rapper; the family also met with LAPD officials to discuss logistics and security for the event.

The Staples Center, home of the Los Angeles Lakers and Clippers, previously hosted Michael Jackson’s memorial service in July 2009 before the King of Pop was laid to rest at a nearby Hollywood Hills cemetery. The Lakers’ LeBron James has repeatedly paid tribute to Hussle on social media and in public since the rapper’s death, which the NBA star called “one of the most unfortunate events that has happened in American history.”

In the days after following Hussle’s death at the age of 33, numerous marches and memorials have been held to celebrate the rapper’s life and contributions to his community, including a Black Lives Matter-organized event and a peace march that united rival gangs.

On April 2nd, Eric Holder was charged with the murder of the rapper born Ermias Asghedom, as well as two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon; if found guilty, Holder could receive a sentence of life in prison. Holder pleaded not guilty to the charges and is being held on $5 million bail.