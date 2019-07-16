Nipsey Hussle Under Ongoing Posthumous Investigation for Gang Ties

The late Nipsey Hussle is being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department and the city attorney’s office, the New York Times reports. According to the Times, Hussle, his business associates and his Marathon Clothing store are under investigation to determine if the strip mall location of Hussle’s store was a center for gang activity.

The investigation began before Hussle was murdered in March 2019 and is ongoing. It’s unclear what sparked the investigation. A spokesman for the LAPD declined to comment on the specifics of the investigation, but told the Times that police are negotiating with Hussle’s partners on the property “to mitigate some of the crime issues.”

The city pressured Hussle’s former landlords to evict the rapper and his associates as part of the investigation, according to the Times report. However, the former owners instead sold the property to Hussle and a group of investors.

City Council member Marqueece Harris-Dawson, who represents South Los Angeles, told the Times that his office has been working for years to seek more information on the investigation on behalf of Hussle and his business partners.

“I think everybody in the community will do everything we can to make sure the ventures he started will continue,” he said. “And this is a very confusing hiccup in this process.”