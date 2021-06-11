 Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy Star in 'Nine Perfect Strangers' - Rolling Stone
A Wellness Retreat Turns Sinister in ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ Trailer

Hulu drama series stars Nicole Kidman, Melissa McCarthy, Bobby Cannavale

Hulu has released the first look at Nine Perfect Strangers, the latest suspenseful drama series from David E. Kelley (Big Little LiesBig SkyThe Undoing) that stars Nicole Kidman. The eight-episode series premieres August 18th exclusively on the streaming platform.

Set at a boutique health-and-wellness resort, Nine Perfect Strangers brings together nine stressed-out city dwellers for a 10-day retreat that promises healing and relaxation. Melissa McCarthy, Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, and Melvin Gregg make up the cast of unsuspecting guests who, as their stay goes on, begin to realize that the program’s director, Marsha (Kidman), has other plans for them.

As with Big Little LiesNine Perfect Strangers is based on a New York Times best-selling novel by Liane Moriarty, who’s credited as an executive producer. Kelley acted as co-showrunner on the series along with John-Henry Butterworth (Ford v FerrariEdge of Tomorrow), and all eight episodes were directed by Jonathan Levine(Warm Bodies, 50/50, Snatched). This will also mark Kidman’s third collaboration with Kelley, after Big Little Lies and The Undoing.

