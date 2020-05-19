Nine Inch Nails Share Scrapped Fall Touring Plans, Plot Possible Return in 2021

Trent Reznor revealed that Nine Inch Nails had planned to continue its “Cold and Black and Infinite” tour this fall, but those dates have now been called off because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The trek was supposed to kick off in San Diego in September and include stops in cities like Los Angeles, Vancouver, Seattle, Kansas City, Philadelphia and Toronto. The run was to feature a handful of multi-night stands at smaller theaters, and Jehnny Beth was set to open.

With the tour now off, Reznor said on Instagram, “The current plan is to finish up some scoring projects, work on my limited patience skills, deep dive into new NIN material, and hopefully be playing music live for you in 2021. In the meantime… listen to Jehnny’s record [To Love Is to Live] (comes out June 12th), continue to listen to Bowie, and don’t be too hard on yourself.”

Despite canceling the tour, Reznor added that Nine Inch Nails would still be selling the new merch it was prepping for the run on its website. All profits will go to local food banks in the cities the band was supposed to play.

Back in March, Nine Inch Nails surprise-released a pair of sequels to their 2008 instrumental series Ghosts, Ghosts V: Together and Ghosts VI: Locusts. “Ghosts V: Together is for when things seem like it might all be OK, and Ghosts VI: Locusts… well, you’ll figure it out,” Reznor and Atticus Ross said in a statement. “It made us feel better to make these and it feels good to share them. Music has always had a way of making us feel a little less alone in the world… and hopefully, it does for you, too. Remember, everyone is in this thing together and this too shall pass.”