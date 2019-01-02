Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross Kick Off 2019 With Creepy New ‘Bird Box’ Song

Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross released a new 13-minute track, “Outside,” which appears on the soundtrack to the Netflix horror-drama Bird Box, starring Sandra Bullock. An eerie piano theme runs throughout the ambient piece, laying a foundation for moaning brass, ambient synth whooshes and distorted noise.

Reznor tweeted links to the song and full soundtrack, along with a note thanking fans for their support in 2018. “Between the [Nine Inch Nails] record and tour it felt pretty great from my perspective,” he wrote. “Nothing is taken for granted and I appreciate you coming along for the ride.” The band issued their ninth LP, Bad Witch, in June, and promoted the 30-minute set with their “Cold and Black and Infinite” North American tour featuring the Jesus and Mary Chain.

The full score is available to purchase now and will appear on streaming services on January 25th. The lengthy “Outside” is labeled the “Abridged” version, and Reznor wrote on the Nine Inch Nails site that a “more expansive (read: more self-indulgent) physical-only offering” featuring an additional hour of music will arrive this spring. “Enter at your own risk,” he warned. He also noted that “lots” will be “coming in 2019.”

Bird Box, which reportedly broke a Netflix streaming record, follows several film scoring collaborations for Reznor and Ross, including 2010’s The Social Network, 2011’s The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, 2014’s Gone Girl and 2018’s Mid90s.