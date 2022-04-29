 Nine Inch Nails Play Two Bowie Classics at First Concert in 3 Years - Rolling Stone
See Nine Inch Nails Play Two David Bowie Classics at First Concert in Over 3 Years

Trent Reznor and company perform “I’m Afraid of Americans” and “Fashion” at first gig since Dec. 2018

Nine Inch Nails returned to the stage for the first time in over three years Thursday night, with Trent Reznor and company delivering a career-spanning set that included a pair of David Bowie covers.

Midway through the band’s gig at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Red Hat Amphitheater — Nine Inch Nails’ first show since Dec. 2018 after their 2021 tour plans were canceled due to the pandemic — the band first busted out “I’m Afraid of Americans,” the Reznor-produced Earthling track that’s been a staple of NIN concerts over the past decade.

Immediately following that 1997 single, Nine Inch Nails delivered the live “debut” of their rendition of the Bowie classic “Fashion”; Reznor and company previously performed the song (and Lodger‘s “Fantastic Voyage”) as part of a Bowie tribute livestream in Jan. 2021, but Thursday marked the first time NIN has played “Fashion” in a live setting.

(In July 2017, at Nine Inch Nails’ then-first show in three years as well as their first concert since Bowie’s Jan. 2016 death, Reznor performed a mournful cover of the Blackstar cut “I Can’t Give Everything Away,” which remained on the NIN setlist for nearly a year.)

The Rock Hall-inducted Nine Inch Nails will next headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival this weekend before embarking on a summer trek that includes amphitheaters nationwide and festival headlining slots at Boston Calling, Los Angeles’ Primavera Sound, Louisville’s Louder Than Life, and more.

In This Article: David Bowie, Nine Inch Nails, Trent Reznor

