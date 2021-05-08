 Nine Inch Nails Announce Cleveland Concerts, Band's Only Shows of 2021 - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next The Post-Pandemic Comfort of DJ Khaled’s ‘Khaled Khaled’
Home Music Music News

Nine Inch Nails Announce Cleveland Concerts, Band’s Only Shows of 2021

After Rock Hall induction goes virtual, Trent Reznor and company return to hometown for two concerts with opening act Pixies

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - AUGUST 11: Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs live during the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2018 on August 11, 2018 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/WireImage)

Nine Inch Nails

WireImage

Nine Inch Nails have announced their first concerts in nearly three years, a pair of gigs in the band’s hometown of Cleveland.

The concerts will take place September 21st and 23rd, 2021 at Cleveland’s Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica. Pixies will open both gigs, which Nine Inch Nails state will be their only shows of 2021.

“Nine Inch Nails return to Cleveland for the first time since the band’s induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame,” Trent Reznor and company wrote on Instagram. “Visit the R+RHOF museum display and see the only NIN headline shows of 2021.”

Nine Inch Nails were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November 2020; however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a virtual event was staged in place of the usual in-person induction ceremony. The band last performed live onstage in December 2018.

Earlier this week, Nine Inch Nails shared their new collaboration with their one-time opening act Health, “Isn’t Everyone.” Reznor and collaborator Atticus Ross, along with Jon Batiste, also recently won Best Original Score for Soul at the 2021 Oscars; Reznor and Ross were twice-nominated in this year’s category, with their Mank score also among the nominees.

In This Article: Nine Inch Nails

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1351: Issa Rae
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.