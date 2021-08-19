 Nine Inch Nails Cancel All Shows for 2021 Due to Covid-19 - Rolling Stone
Nine Inch Nails Cancel All Shows for 2021 Due to Covid-19

Band pulls out of two Cleveland shows with Pixies, along with several headlining festival sets

nine inch nails cancel shows covid-19

Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails performs live during the Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival 2018 on August 11, 2018 in Incheon, South Korea.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

Nine Inch Nails have canceled their scheduled 2021 shows due to rising Covid-19 cases, the band announced in a statement on Thursday.

“It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year,” the band wrote. “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

Ticket holders for Nine Inch Nails’ September 21st and 23rd shows in Cleveland, Ohio, with the Pixies will be able to receive refunds through their point of purchase.

The band was also scheduled to make appearances at several festivals, including Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Welcome to Rockville. While Riot Fest has yet to comment on the announcement, Louder Than Life and Welcome to Rockville have stated that replacements for Nine Inch Nails will be announced soon.

Nine Inch Nails were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2020; however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a virtual event was staged in place of the usual in-person induction ceremony. The band last performed live onstage in December 2018.

