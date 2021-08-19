Nine Inch Nails Cancel All Shows for 2021 Due to Covid-19

Nine Inch Nails have canceled their scheduled 2021 shows due to rising Covid-19 cases, the band announced in a statement on Thursday.

“It is with great regret that we are cancelling all NIN appearances for the remainder of this year,” the band wrote. “When originally planned, these shows were intended to be a cathartic and celebratory return to live music. However, with each passing day it’s becoming more apparent we’re not at that place yet. We are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment and look forward to seeing you again when the time is right.”

Ticket buyers for the September 21 and 23 shows in Cleveland, please refer to your point of purchase for ticket refund information. pic.twitter.com/XYboGA7FBw — nine inch nails (@nineinchnails) August 19, 2021

Ticket holders for Nine Inch Nails’ September 21st and 23rd shows in Cleveland, Ohio, with the Pixies will be able to receive refunds through their point of purchase.

The band was also scheduled to make appearances at several festivals, including Riot Fest, Louder Than Life, and Welcome to Rockville. While Riot Fest has yet to comment on the announcement, Louder Than Life and Welcome to Rockville have stated that replacements for Nine Inch Nails will be announced soon.

All Saturday single day purchasers with receive an email within 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/ZYIZ7LD1Nf — LouderThanLife (@LTLFest) August 19, 2021

All Thursday single day purchasers with receive an email within 72 hours. pic.twitter.com/uLoBZwM1lx — WelcomeToRockville (@RockvilleFest) August 19, 2021

Nine Inch Nails were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2020; however, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a virtual event was staged in place of the usual in-person induction ceremony. The band last performed live onstage in December 2018.