Nine Inch Nails Perform ‘Broken’ EP in Its Entirety at Tour Kickoff

Set featured first performance of “Happiness in Slavery” in almost 25 years

Nine Inch Nails performed their 1992 EP Broken in its entirety during the kickoff concert of Trent Reznor and company’s Cold and Black and Infinite Tour at Phoenix, Arizona’s Comerica Theatre.

As part of the unexpected Broken performance to open the concert, Nine Inch Nails played their Grammy-winning song “Happiness in Slavery” for the first time since a December 1995 concert, according to Setlist.fm.

Broken track “Last” and its cover of Adam & the Ants’ “Physical (You’re So)” also received their first live airing in nearly a decade. The gig also featured the debut performance of “This Isn’t the Place” off 2017’s Add Violence.

The 26-date Cold and Black and Infinite Tour, featuring special guests Jesus and Mary Chain, continues Friday night at Comerica Theatre and currently concludes with a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ Palladium from December 7th to 12th.

In June, Nine Inch Nails released Bad Witch, the third and final installment in a promised trilogy of releases that included 2016’s Not the Actual Events and Add Violence.

