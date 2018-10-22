Watch Nine Inch Nails Play Frenetic ‘Ahead of Ourselves’ Live

Nine Inch Nails highlight the rabid energy of their stage show in a new live video for “Ahead of Ourselves.” The black-and-white clip, filmed during the band’s ongoing “Cold and Black and Infinite” North American tour, shows frontman Trent Reznor adopting a forceful pose – grabbing the microphone stand and lurching forward as dizzying lights flash throughout the venue.

The singer alternates between croon and scream over a torrent of pummeling drum fills, squawking synthesizer tones and distorted stoner-rock guitars. The camera swirls at knee level, following the musicians before wandering into the crowd during the song’s frenetic climax.

Nine Inch Nails and the Jesus and Mary Chain launched their joint tour in mid-September. The trek continues Monday, October 22nd in Detroit, Michigan and concludes on December 15th with the final gig of a six-night stand in Los Angeles, California. Nine Inch Nails extended the run to include a headlining November 19th concert in Mexico City, Mexico.

The tour follows the release of the band’s ninth studio album, Bad Witch – their first full-length since 2013’s Hesitation Marks and the final installment of a trilogy, following 2016’s Not the Actual Events and 2017’s Add Violence.