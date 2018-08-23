Nina Nesbitt Has Sound Advice for the Ladies in Acoustic Version of ‘Loyal to Me’

Scottish singer-songwriter Nina Nesbitt imparts some wisdom — and light gymnastics — in the video for her latest single, “Loyal to Me.” Nesbitt stopped by Rolling Stone headquarters to share an acoustic version of her cutting new song, as well as some background: inspired by Nineties R&B ballads, she wrote the song in response to some real life dating woes. “I wrote this as a bit of advice for one of my best friends about a situation she found herself in,” she says. Her words of advice? “If I have to question ‘Is he loyal to me?'” she sings matter-of-factly, “Well then he’s probably not/And you should probably leave.”

“This is a song about all the symptoms [of] dating a fuckboy,” she tells Rolling Stone. “If you fear you might be, hopefully this will help!”

Watch the video for the song below.