 Nina Hagen Enlists George Clinton For BLM-Inspired 'Unity': Listen
Nina Hagen Enlists George Clinton for Black Lives Matter-Inspired ‘Unity’

“‘Unity’ was created immediately after the incredibly cowardly and brutal murder of George Floyd,” German punk and New Wave icon says. “A song about the indestructible dream of charity”

Angie Martoccio

German punk and New Wave icon Nina Hagen recruited George Clinton for “Unity,” a new single inspired by the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Let’s all enjoy the unity in the community/There is no room for negativity,” Hagen sings over a dizzying reggae beat with whirling instrumentation. “Positive vibrations surround the world’s nations!”

“‘Unity’ was created immediately after the incredibly cowardly and brutal murder of George Floyd,” Hagen said in a statement. “A song about the indestructible dream of charity. From the longing for human values, for social unity and justice.”

“I joint-ventured with George Clinton, Tequila Mockingbird, Paul Roessler, Dennis Kucinich, the Sound + Solidarity Toneshift podcast, and with my bandleader and co-producer Warner Poland,” she continued. “It reminded us that silence is complicity and that silence is not an option! I quote our sister Coretta Scott King: ‘Struggle is a neverending process. Freedom is never really won, you earn it and win it in every generation.'”

Hagen also announced she’ll be releasing a new album next year off Groenland Records, her Berlin-based label. It will mark her first album in a decade, following 2011’s Volksbeat, her tenth LP.

