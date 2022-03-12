Nilüfer Yanya Channels the Grunge Era With ‘Midnight Sun’ on ‘Fallon’

Nilüfer Yanya brought single “Midnight Sun,” which appears on her recently released album Painless, to The Tonight Show Friday.

Appearing in a pre-recorded segment, the British singer-songwriter donned a pair of pink angel wings while performing the track, which details the disintegration of a relationship. “Always I did it for you/Never felt so sure,” she sings. “You’re my best machine/You’re my midnight sun/Always I did it for you.” The song opens with a relaxed, meandering R&B vibe before exploding into a swirling, melodic chord progression that evokes the emotive brand of grunge favored by early-career Smashing Pumpkins.

Painless is the follow-up to Yanya’s 2019 debut album, Miss Universe. She also released an EP in 2020, titled Feeling Lucky?.

Yanya is currently on tour in support of Painless, with the singer set to perform in the U.K., Europe and the U.S. She’s also scheduled to appear at several festivals, including Coachella in April and Sweden’s Way Out West in August.