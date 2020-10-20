Nilüfer Yanya Is a Flight Attendant Braving Turbulence in ‘Crash’ Video

Nilüfer Yanya sings from 38,000 feet in the video for “Crash.” The track is off her upcoming EP Feeling Lucky? out December 11th via ATO Records.

Co-written and produced by Nick Hakim, the song’s video features Yanya as a flight attendant on board a plane. (Neck scarf? Check. Pilot wings? Check.) “If you ask me one more question, I’m about to crash,” she sings, braving turbulence and strumming the electric guitar.

“The video for ‘Crash’ takes place on a flight,” Yanya said in a statement. “Last year, doing a lot of touring I found myself becoming more and more anxious each time I boarded a plane, something that was new for me as I’ve never had a fear of flying. With each flight we took it felt like the turbulence was getting worse and I was convinced my luck was due to run out. I didn’t write ‘Crash’ about being on an airplane, but I really like it visually as an embodiment of the song.”

In addition to “Crash,” the EP will include two other tracks. “One of the songs had the theme of luck in it as a concept but then I realized they all do,” she said. “That got me thinking about luck in general: good and bad. Things out of our control and things in control of us, how often we put acts and happenings down to the fortune of good luck or bad luck when things exceed our expectations or don’t go according to plan.”

Yanya released her debut album Miss Universe, last year. Last month, she appeared on the second edition of the voting rights comp Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy: Volume Two — where she contributed “Day 7.5093.”