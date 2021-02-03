See Nilüfer Yanya’s Vibrant ‘Crash’ Performance on ‘Fallon’

London-based singer-songwriter Nilüfer Yanya, a Rolling Stone Artist You Need to Know, made her Tonight Show debut Tuesday with a performance of “Crash,” from Yanya’s recent EP Feeling Lucky?

For the virtual performance — styled and shot like it was filmed at the turn of the Nineties — Yanya and her backing band played the single from a vibrantly colored soundstage.

Yanya also provided a behind-the-scenes look at the performance on Instagram.

“Crash” is the lead single of Yanya’s Feeling Lucky? EP, the follow-up to the singer’s breakout 2019 debut album Miss Universe.

“The video for ‘Crash’ takes place on a flight,” Yanya said of the song in a statement. “Last year, doing a lot of touring I found myself becoming more and more anxious each time I boarded a plane, something that was new for me as I’ve never had a fear of flying. With each flight, we took it felt like the turbulence was getting worse and I was convinced my luck was due to run out. I didn’t write ‘Crash’ about being on an airplane, but I really like it visually as an embodiment of the song.”