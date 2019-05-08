Watch Nils Lofgren Roam the Desert In ‘Pretty Soon’ Video

Nils Lofgren has created a video for his new single “Pretty Soon” that shows the E Street Band guitarist playing the song on the grounds of the Gila River Indian Reservation near his home in Scottsdale, Arizona. The song is about a young man that joins the military to impress his girlfriend. “He becomes ‘woke’ in a war zone and is determined to get back to her,” Lofgren tells Rolling Stone. “Rough journey, though I think he makes it.”

The song appears on Lofgren’s new album Blue With Lou, which features six songs that he wrote with Lou Reed in 1978. They were paired up by Bob Ezrin, who was producing albums for both of them at the time. “I said to [Lou], ‘I have all this music that I felt strongly about, but I didn’t like the lyrics,’” Lofgren told Rolling Stone earlier this year. “Lou said, ‘I’m the exact opposite. I write lyrics all the time that I think are good, but the music takes a bit more elbow grease.’”

They wound up both using some of the songs on their solo albums, but many were untouched until Lofgren finally recorded them this year. (“Pretty Soon” is one of several non-Reed songs on the album.) Lofgren is launching a tour behind Blue With Lou on May 10th in Minneapolis, Minnesota. It will keep him on the road through June 2nd. His backing band will feature his brother and former Grin bandmate Tom Lofgren along with bassist Kevin McCormick, drummer Andy Newmark and former E Street Band backup singer Cindy Micelle.

The tour comes at a busy time for Lofgren. Last year, he re-joined Neil Young and Crazy Horse after being out of the group for over 40 years. They convened in Denver last month to record a new album. “We believe we have a great Crazy Horse album, one to stand alongside Everybody Knows This Is Nowhere, Sleeps with Angels, Psychedelic Pill and all the others,” Young recently wrote on his website. “Untitled at this moment, our Crazy Horse album with Nils [Lofgren], Ralphie [Molina] and Billy [Talbot] stands as one of our most diverse albums I have ever made and I can’t wait for you to hear it

Young has said that Crazy Horse will tour once the album comes out in the fall. If that wasn’t enough, Lofgren is also looking at another E Street Band album and tour at some point in the near future. Earlier this week, Bruce Springsteen told Martin Scorsese that he just wrote an albums worth of songs for the group. “It just came out of almost nowhere,” he said. “There’ll be another tour!”