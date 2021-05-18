Nile Rodgers, Peter Hook, Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels Discuss Sobriety in New Zine

Nile Rodgers, New Order’s Peter Hook, and Run-D.M.C.’s Darryl “D.M.C.” McDaniels are among the artists who have contributed to a new zine about addiction, sobriety, and staying clean, Sober 21, out Tuesday, May 18th.

Published by the Creative Independent, the editorial arm of Kickstarter, Sober 21 features a mix of essays, interviews, and as-told-tos with sober musicians. The collection was spearheaded and edited by Elia Einhorn, the frontman for Scotland Yard Gospel Choir and Fashion Brigade, who has been sober for 24 years now.

In an introduction to the zine, Einhorn described Sober 21 as a “free resource for musicians who want to begin the journey, or are new to the path of getting clean and sober from drugs and alcohol. Our goal is to help other alcoholic/drug-addicted musicians see the amazing freedom, and benefit to our art, that we found in sobriety by sharing our own experiences.”

Other contributors to Sober 21 include Television’s Richard Lloyd, the Beastie Boys’ Mix Master Mike, Moby, the Pogues’ Cait O’Riordan, the Patti Smith Group’s Jay Dee Daugherty, LCD Soundsystem’s Tyler Pope, Dehd’s Emily Kempf, and Interpol’s Brad Truax.

Sober 21 is available digitally, while a physical edition will also be published.