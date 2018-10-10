Watch Nile Rodgers Unlock the Science Behind the Perfect Groove in ‘Sober’ Video

Disco legends Nile Rodgers and Chic head to Abbey Road to uncover the scientific secret behind the perfect groove in the new video for “Sober,” premiering exclusively at Rolling Stone. The New Jack Swing-inspired cut features British singer Craig David and rising rapper Stefflon Don.

The eye-popping clip opens with a partially animated sequence in which Rodgers arrives at Abbey Road, dons his lab coat and begins searching for the elements that comprise a great song. Rodgers cheekily suggests the secret is a device he found buried in the bowels of the famed studio, ostensibly a holographic machine he manipulates to create “Sober.” The effects of the instrument are palpable as Chic, David and Stefflon Don tear through the cut as a glitzy party rages around them.

Giorgio Testi directed the video for “Sober,” which was also filmed at Abbey Road. Rodgers was recently named the studio’s first chief creative advisor as part of an overhaul to make the fabled space more user-friendly and affordable.

“Sober” appears on Chic’s new album, It’s About Time, which arrived late last month. The record marks the group’s first album since 1992’s Chic-ism and features contributions from an array of vocalists and rappers, including Nao, Vic Mensa, Hailee Steinfeld, Elton John and Emeli Sandé.

Chic will embark on a European tour this fall, while they’re set to open for Cher on her 2019 tour that kicks off January 17th in Ft. Myers, Florida.