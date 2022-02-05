 Nikki Sixx Calls Pearl Jam “One of the Most Boring Bands in History' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next NHL All-Star Game Live Stream: How to Watch the 2022 All-Star Game Online
Home Music Music News

Nikki Sixx Calls Pearl Jam ‘One of the Most Boring Bands in History’ After Eddie Vedder Diss

Mötley Crüe bassist also compared Vedder’s vocal style to singing with “marbles in your mouth” after Pearl Jam singer called hair metal band “vacuous”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 18: Musician Nikki Sixx attends the Premiere Of Netflix's "The Dirt" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 18: Musician Nikki Sixx attends the Premiere Of Netflix's "The Dirt" at ArcLight Hollywood on March 18, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic)

Nikki Sixx

FilmMagic

Nikki Sixx has fired back at Pearl Jam after Eddie Vedder called Mötley Crüe “vacuous” and said he “despised” the band during a recent interview.

Vedder kicked off the increasingly rare ‘grunge vs. hair metal’ war of words when, speaking to the New York Times recently, he compared the Seattle scene to the his tenure loading gear at a San Diego venue during the peak of glam metal.

“I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: Fuck you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

Related Stories

Eddie Vedder's 'Earthling' Tour Launch Felt Like a Glorious '90s Alt-Rock Fever Dream
Mötley Crüe Sell Entire Recorded Music Catalog to BMG

Related Stories

bob dylan songs classics, overlooked
20 Overlooked Bob Dylan Classics
The United States of Weed

Vedder also credited Guns N’ Roses with bringing “some teeth” to the pre-grunge rock era, made a subtle swipe at actress Heather Locklear (Crüe drummer Tommy Lee’s ex-wife) and quipped that “the only person who wore a bustier in the ’90s that I could appreciate was Perry Farrell.”

The Pearl Jam singer’s disses finally reached Nikki Sixx Friday, with the Mötley Crüe bassist tweeting in response, “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?”

In response to fans’ tweets, Sixx compared Vedder’s vocal styling as singing with “marbles in your mouth,” and wrote to a Pearl Jam fan who tweeted in defense of Vedder, “Remember there were zillions of brown haired bands for brown haired fans…..Go find them.  You will know them by the bored look on their face.”

Thankfully, Vedder and Sixx are unlikely to cross paths in the coming months, with Vedder currently on the road for his just-launched solo trek and Mötley Crüe and Poison finally embarked on their Covid-postponed stadium tour this summer.

In This Article: Eddie Vedder, Motley Crue, Nikki Sixx, Pearl Jam

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1360: How Rauw Alejandro Became Reggaeton’s New Superstar
PMC

Rolling Stone is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Rolling Stone, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.