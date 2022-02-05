Nikki Sixx Calls Pearl Jam ‘One of the Most Boring Bands in History’ After Eddie Vedder Diss

Nikki Sixx has fired back at Pearl Jam after Eddie Vedder called Mötley Crüe “vacuous” and said he “despised” the band during a recent interview.

Vedder kicked off the increasingly rare ‘grunge vs. hair metal’ war of words when, speaking to the New York Times recently, he compared the Seattle scene to the his tenure loading gear at a San Diego venue during the peak of glam metal.

“I’d end up being at shows that I wouldn’t have chosen to go to — bands that monopolized late-’80s MTV. The metal bands that — I’m trying to be nice — I despised. ‘Girls, Girls, Girls’ and Mötley Crüe: Fuck you. I hated it. I hated how it made the fellas look. I hated how it made the women look. It felt so vacuous.”

Vedder also credited Guns N’ Roses with bringing “some teeth” to the pre-grunge rock era, made a subtle swipe at actress Heather Locklear (Crüe drummer Tommy Lee’s ex-wife) and quipped that “the only person who wore a bustier in the ’90s that I could appreciate was Perry Farrell.”

The Pearl Jam singer’s disses finally reached Nikki Sixx Friday, with the Mötley Crüe bassist tweeting in response, “Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?”

Made me laugh today reading how much the singer in Pearl Jam hated @MotleyCrue. Now considering that they’re one of the most boring bands in history it’s kind of a compliment isn’t it?#TheStadiumTour #RocknRoll — 📷 (@NikkiSixx) February 5, 2022

In response to fans’ tweets, Sixx compared Vedder’s vocal styling as singing with “marbles in your mouth,” and wrote to a Pearl Jam fan who tweeted in defense of Vedder, “Remember there were zillions of brown haired bands for brown haired fans…..Go find them. You will know them by the bored look on their face.”

Thankfully, Vedder and Sixx are unlikely to cross paths in the coming months, with Vedder currently on the road for his just-launched solo trek and Mötley Crüe and Poison finally embarked on their Covid-postponed stadium tour this summer.