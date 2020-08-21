Hear Sixx:A.M., Corey Taylor, Joe Elliot, Slash and More Team Up for Charity Song

Sixx:A.M., the hard-rock group Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx formed in 2007, has teamed with a slew of famous faces for a new charity single, “Maybe It’s Time,” which will raise money for people early in the process of recovering from opioid abuse. The band previously released the song on their 2016 album, Prayers for the Blessed.

The new recording, which is billed to Sixx:A.M. Presents Artists for Recovery is now on streaming services, features Slipknot’s Corey Taylor, Def Leppard’s Joe Elliott, country artist Brantley Gilbert, Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody, Slash, the members of Awolnation, and Bad Wolves’ Tommy Vext. On the song, the artists sing, “Maybe it’s time to heal, maybe it’s time to try/Maybe it’s time to deal with all the pieces in my life.”

Sixx conceived of the project to raise awareness around opioid abuse and timed its release to coincide with International Overdose Awareness Day (August 31st) and National Recovery Month (September). The artists are donating all of the song’s royalties to the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation, which assists people in the first phases of recovery. Sixx:A.M.’s label, Better Noise Music, is offering matching contributions to the royalties.

“I am proud to bring together these artists to help raise funds for the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation,” Sixx, an outspoken advocate for people struggling with opioid addiction, said in a statement. Sixx is a board memberfor the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation. “The opioid epidemic did not go away when the pandemic came along. Just the opposite. Those in early recovery became even more at risk than before so it’s more important now than ever to raise awareness and support them. I really believe that united we can make a difference and save lives.”

“It’s a real issue,” Taylor said. “It’s affecting young people more and more every year, so it’s very, very important for all of us to pitch in and do our part, especially some of us who have lived through it…those of us who have survived… it’s the least I can do.”

“Nikki rang me to see if I’d lend a vocal to ‘Maybe It’s Time,'” Elliott said. “After hearing the track for the first time in a while, I was reminded how good it is, so I was in! It felt right, all around, giving back to the much-needed Global Recovery Initiative.”

The song will also feature in the upcoming movie Sno Babies, which the film branch of Sixx:A.M.’s label Better Noise is producing. The picture focuses on teenage addiction in suburbia, and it will come out on video on demand on September 29th. Better Noise will be donating its share of the profits from the film to the Global Recovery Initiative Foundation.

Sixx and Elliott were supposed to be on tour together this summer with Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard for what they had dubbed the Stadium Tour, which also was to feature Poison and Joan Jett. The groups have since rescheduled the dates for next summer.