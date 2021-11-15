Nike Postpones Travis Scott’s Air Max 1 Collaboration Following Astroworld Tragedy

Nike has postponed the release of their Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack sneaker collaboration with Travis Scott. The news comes on the heels of the Astroworld tragedy claiming its 10th victim. Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy who was trampled at the concert, died from his injuries on Sunday. Hundreds of people were injured at the Houston fest on Nov. 5 following a massive crowd surge during Scott’s headlining set.

“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” the brand posted in an update on its SNKRS app on Monday. It’s unclear if and when the company might release it. The shoe was originally slated to arrive on Dec. 16.

Scott has become a multi-million dollar brand, with deals that span fashion to food — such as his upcoming spring/summer menswear collection partnership with design house Dior and a special meal offering at McDonald’s last year. There is also Scott’s collaboration with Fortnite, which pulled the “Out West” emote that featured a snippet of his song of the same name from the game’s item shop last week, as New York Post notes.

A little more than a week since the tragedy, multiple lawsuits have been filed against Scott and promoter Live Nation. Blount’s family is among those suing. Ex-employees from ScoreMore, a promoter of Astroworld alongside Live Nation, recently scrutinized the company for alleged disorganization, cost-cutting, and unprofessionalism.