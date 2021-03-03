Niecy Nash to Host Virtual 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Niecy Nash will host the virtual 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, set for April 8th.

The ceremony will stream first on GLAAD’s YouTube page April 8th at 8pm EST, as well as on Hulu starting that same day at 10pm EST.

Additionally, GLAAD has teamed with TikTok for a special award called TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year, honoring the TikTok creators who have taken LGBTQ visibility to new heights. The nominees include Denise & Ebony, Crissa Jackson, Chris Olsen, Ian Paget, Kyne, Josh Helfgott, Ve’ondre Mitchell, Austin Chiang, and Christine Marshall. Voting for the award will be open until March 12th.

The nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced in late January, with Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Brandy Clark, Adam Lambert, Sam Smith, and Ricky Martin among the nominees for Outstanding Music Artists. The Craft: Legacy, Happiest Season, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Old Guard, and The Prom are up for Outstanding Film – Wide Release.

“During an unprecedented year of crises and isolation, the nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards reached LGBTQ people with powerful stories and inspired countless others around the world with bold looks at LGBTQ people and issues,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis previously said in a statement. “As GLAAD continues to lead the fight for LGBTQ acceptance, this year’s nominees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards were also forced to go virtual with a livestream ceremony hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere.