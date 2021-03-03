 Niecy Nash to Host Virtual 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Angel Olsen: No One Sings Quite Like Candi Staton
Home Music Music News

Niecy Nash to Host Virtual 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards

Ceremony to stream April 8th on GLAAD’s YouTube and Hulu

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Niecy Nash arrives at The Hollywood Reporter's Women in Entertainment Breakfast Gala on Dec. 11, 2019, in Los Angeles. The actress and comedian surprised fans with a weekend wedding to singer Jessica Betts. Nash and Betts posted Instagram photos Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, of their outdoor ceremony in a lush garden setting. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Niecy Nash.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP Images

Niecy Nash will host the virtual 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards, set for April 8th.

The ceremony will stream first on GLAAD’s YouTube page April 8th at 8pm EST, as well as on Hulu starting that same day at 10pm EST.

Additionally, GLAAD has teamed with TikTok for a special award called TikTok Queer Advocate of the Year, honoring the TikTok creators who have taken LGBTQ visibility to new heights. The nominees include Denise & Ebony, Crissa Jackson, Chris Olsen, Ian Paget, Kyne, Josh Helfgott, Ve’ondre Mitchell, Austin Chiang, and Christine Marshall. Voting for the award will be open until March 12th.

The nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards were announced in late January, with Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Halsey, Brandy Clark, Adam Lambert, Sam Smith, and Ricky Martin among the nominees for Outstanding Music Artists. The Craft: Legacy, Happiest Season, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, The Old Guard, and The Prom are up for Outstanding Film – Wide Release.

“During an unprecedented year of crises and isolation, the nominees for the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards reached LGBTQ people with powerful stories and inspired countless others around the world with bold looks at LGBTQ people and issues,” GLAAD President & CEO Sarah Kate Ellis previously said in a statement. “As GLAAD continues to lead the fight for LGBTQ acceptance, this year’s nominees remind us that even in times of political and cultural division, diverse LGBTQ representation and visibility can enlighten, entertain, and create lasting change.”

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards were also forced to go virtual with a livestream ceremony hosted by comedians Fortune Feimster and Gina Yashere.

In This Article: GLAAD

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1349: Kacey Musgraves
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.