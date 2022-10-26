Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans Share Emotional Cover of Xtina Ballad ‘Say Something’

Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World would appreciate this gorgeous cover. On Wednesday, Luke Evans and Nicole Kidman released an emotional rendition of Aguilera and Great Big World’s 2014 song “Say Something.”

The cover, from Evans’ A Song For You, hears the two actors showcasing their stellar vocals over the sounds of strings and a piano as they sing, “And I will swallow my pride/You’re the one that I love/And I’m saying goodbye/Say something, I’m giving up on you.”

Evans and Kidman became friends while filming 2021’s Nine Perfect Strangers in Australia, where they bonded on and off set. They would later sing the track together while at a dinner party at Kidman’s home with husband Keith Urban.

“I already had that song in my head, because I knew that it would fit Nicole’s voice very well, that I could blend our voices,” he said in a statement. “So I sent them the track, and Keith was like, ‘Genius – I couldn’t have thought of a better track.'”

“He sent me a little video of her in the booth recording. And she loved every minute of it,” Evans added. “She was so grateful that I’d asked her. I was, like, ‘Grateful? You have no idea how grateful I am!’ But she’s a lovely woman, and a friend, and very generous with their time. To do something like this was really special.”

Evans released an album titled At Last back in 2019, and has released several singles ahead of A Song for You, including “Horizons Blue” and “Come What May” with Charlotte Church. He’s also showcased his vocals on the Beauty and the Beast soundtrack. His new album is out on Nov. 4.

As for Kidman, she has long been feattured in film soundtracks, including that of Moulin Rouge!, its sequel, The Prom, and Nine. She also joined Robbie Williams for a cover of Nancy and Frank Sinatra’s “Somethin’ Stupid” in 2001.