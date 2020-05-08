 Nicole Atkins Dips Into a Lucid Dream on 'Mind Eraser': Listen - Rolling Stone
Nicole Atkins Slips Into a Lucid Dream on ‘Mind Eraser’

Track is the latest single off Atkin’s upcoming album, Italian Ice

Angie Martoccio

Staff Writer

Nicole Atkins slips into a hazy dream on “Mind Eraser,” the latest single from her upcoming LP Italian Ice, out May 29th.

“If at first thought says my mind erased/I never want, I never wanna leave again,” Atkins sings over dizzy, whirring string instrumentation. “When you spend time in a lion’s cage/You never go, you never go to sleep again.” She readies herself for the chorus: “These dreams, I know too well/Am I sleeping? It’s hard to tell.”

“Mind Eraser” was co-written by My Morning Jacket’s Cary Broemel and was influenced by Radiohead, Roy Orbison and Serge Gainsbourg. The song follows the disco stunner “Domino” and the lead single “Captain,” two songs Atkins recently performed for Rolling Stone‘s “In My Room” video series.

While in quarantine during the COVID-19 pandemic, Atkins has been performing a weekly live series, Alone We’re All Alone Together. The series has featured guests that include Lily Hiatt, Hamilton Leithauser and more.

“I gotta say, as much as I dreaded playing in my attic at first, Saturday night’s show has become something I really look forward to now every week,” Atkins recently wrote. “think it’s good to have some bit of a schedule to keep these days. I. Am. Pumped.”

