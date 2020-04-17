Nicole Atkins Will Livestream New Album ‘Italian Ice’ With Special Guests

Nicole Atkins was supposed to be dropping her new album, Italian Ice, on Friday, but the release date has been pushed back to May 29th due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Still, fans will be able to catch the album on its original release date, April 17th, with two YouTube livestreams — one at 3:00 p.m. ET and the other at 8:00 p.m. ET.

In addition to streaming the entire album from a vinyl copy, Atkins will welcome on several Italian Ice collaborators and other musical guests, including Binky Griptite (The Dap-Kings), Britt Daniel (Spoon), David Hood (Muscle Shoals Rhythm Section), drummer McKenzie Smith (Midlake, St. Vincent, Father John Misty), David “Moose” Sherman (Bad Seeds) and Jim Sclavunos (Bad Seeds). Atkins will also be answering fan questions via the YouTube chat function.

Atkins released her latest Italian Ice video “Domino” earlier this month, featuring clips shot on the Jersey Shore. Last month, she performed “Domino” from her Nashville home while in quarantine for Rolling Stone‘s IGTV series In My Room. She continues her Alone We’re All Together livestream series on Saturday, April 18th, at 7:00 p.m. ET, where she’ll be joined by Puddles Pity Party, Lola Kirke and Ruby Boots.