Nicole Atkins Rules the Jersey Shore in ‘Domino’ Video

Nicole Atkins flaunts her Jersey Shore style in the new video for “Domino,” off her upcoming album, Italian Ice, out May 29th.

Wearing a magenta tracksuit, Atkins struts along the iconic boardwalk as if she owns it, eyeing a pair of white Gucci platform shoes in a store window that she immediately purchases. She passes the Convention Hall before she boards New Jersey Transit, singing the disco-tinged chorus: “Tick, tick, tick, tock, time is up/this message will self destruct.”

Directed by Taylor McFadden, the highly saturated video has a vintage feel, similar to her previous video for “Captain.” It was inspired by the opening scene of Saturday Night Fever and Atkins’ Italian heritage.

Italian Ice follows 2017’s Goodnight Rhonda Lee. It was recorded at the Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama and was produced by Ben Tanner. The album is currently available for preorder.

Atkins recently postponed her spring tour due to the coronavirus pandemic; rescheduled dates will be announced soon. Last month, she performed “Domino” from her Nashville home while in quarantine for Rolling Stone‘s IGTV series In My Room.

“We want to keep everybody entertained, keep our spirits up,” she said during her performance. “There’s a lot of things we can do at this time that we don’t normally get to do, like this.”