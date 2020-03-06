Nicole Atkins Is Done Playing It Safe on ‘Domino’

Nicole Atkins takes chances with the sleek new song, “Domino.” The track is the second single off the singer-songwriter’s upcoming album Italian Ice, out April 17th on Single Lock Records.

Inspired by Prince, the Rolling Stones’ “Miss You” and the gritty glamour of Atkins’ hometown of Asbury Park, New Jersey, the disco-tinged track relies on a heavy groove to deliver the message: “I’m not gonna play/safe and sound/when the world comes tumbling down.”

Atkins dropped the album’s lead single “Captain” last month, which featured Spoon’s Britt Daniel on backing vocals and a vintage-inspired infomercial video.

Italian Ice follows 2017’s Goodnight Rhonda Lee. Produced by Ben Tanner, the album was recorded at the legendary Muscle Shoals Sound Studio in Alabama. Atkins recruited several musicians for the record, including Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds’ Jim Sclavunos and Dave Sherman, veteran Muscle Shoals session players Spooner Oldham and David Hood, and the Dap-Kings’ Binky Griptite. Daniel, Hamilton Leithauser and Carl Broemel co-wrote songs.

This month, Atkins will embark on a tour in support of Italian Ice that extends through the summer. She’ll stop at South by Southwest on March 20th and 21st, followed by several U.S. cities before heading to Europe in May.

She’ll return to North America in June, sweeping through several states including New York’s Bowery Ballroom on July 9th. She’ll conclude the trek in Saint Paul, Minnesota, on August 14th.