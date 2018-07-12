Nicole Atkins Breaks Out Old-School Glitz in ‘A Little Crazy’ Video

Singer-songwriter Nicole Atkins embraces the gauzy glitz of the Seventies in the new video for “A Little Crazy,” off her 2017 album Goodnight Rhonda Lee.

The Rett Rogers-directed clip boasts a distinctly old-school aesthetic – grainy footage, languid special effects – that complement the country ballad. Atkins’ performance is engrossing yet simple. And Rogers’ cat Huey makes an adorable cameo halfway through.

“I’ve always made videos with a story or strange comedic twist to them,” Atkins said. “‘A Little Crazy’ is one of the most simple yet powerful songs I’ve ever written so I wanted the video to be simple and classic. I met photographer Rett Rogers exactly one year ago from next week. We talked about old Sandro, Old Grey Whistle Test and Midnight Special videos and how I wanted to make something that could have easily been mistaken for one of those.”

Atkins will launch a North American tour in support of Goodnight Rhonda Lee tonight, July 12th, at Snug Harbor in Charlotte, North Carolina.