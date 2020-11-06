Nicki Minaj, Youngboy Never Broke Again Join Mike Will Made It for ‘What That Speed Bout?!’

Superproducer Mike Will Made It has released a new song, “What That Speed Bout?!” boasting verses from Nicki Minaj and Youngboy Never Broke Again.

The track finds Mike Will crafting a hard-hitting rhythm section on top of which sits a bunch of squirming synths that lend the beat a hypnotic quality. Both Youngboy Never Broke Again and Minaj are in fine form, peeling off plenty of delightfully outrageous bars, with Youngboy even pulling off a clever rhyme of “Forgiato shoes” and “Blues Clues.”

“What That Speed Bout?!” arrives with a music video directed by Edgar Esteves and Austin McCraken in which Mike Will plays a mad scientist who comes up with a way to clone both himself and make a few extra versions of Youngboy Never Broke Again.

“What That Speed Bout?!” is set to appear on Mike Will’s next project, Michael, which is expected to arrive in 2021 via Atlantic Records and Eardrummers Entertainment. The record will mark his first proper solo album since his 2017 debut, Ransom 2, although in 2018 he oversaw the soundtrack for Creed II. Back in August, Mike Will released a new song with Chief Keef, “Bang Bang.”

As for Youngboy Never Broke Again, he’s released multiple projects this year, including two mixtapes, Still Flexin, Still Steppin, and 38 Baby 2, plus his proper second album, Top. A collaborative album with Rich the Kid, Nobody Safe, is set to drop on November 13th. Meanwhile, Minaj has appeared on multiple tracks this year, including “Trollz” with Tekashi 6ix9ine, a remix of Sada Baby’s “Whole Lotta Choppas,” and Ty Dolla $ign’s “Expensive.”