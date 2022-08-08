Nicki Minaj to Receive 2022 Video Vanguard Award at MTV VMAs

Trailblazing artist Nicki Minaj is set to receive MTV’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 Video Music Awards. The singer-rapper is also set to perform at the awards show, marking her first VMA musical appearance since 2018.

Minaj, who has received 17 VMA nominations and won five, is nominated for this year’s Best Hip-Hop Video award for “Do We Have A Problem” featuring Lil Baby. Others nominated in the category include Kendrick Lamar, Latto, Pusha T, Eminem and Snoop Dogg, and Future featuring Drake and Tems for “Wait for U.”

“Nicki has broken barriers for women in hip-hop with her versatility and creative artistry,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+, in a statement. “She has shifted the music industry and cemented her status as a global superstar with her crossover appeal, genre-defying style and continuing to be unapologetically ‘Nicki.’”

On Aug. 8, Minaj posted a unicorn-filled tweet expressing joy about the honor and shared a video inviting fans to come party with her at the awards.

I’m receiving the Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 #VMAs! You don’t want to miss my performance – Sunday August 28 at 8p on @MTV Aaaahhhhhh😫🙏🏽💕🎀♥️🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄csfxffvmmkbdsavgkmkkevhvjj pic.twitter.com/dPGgXe2gZA — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) August 8, 2022

The honorary Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award was first awarded in 1984 and previous winners include David Bowie, the Beatles, Madonna, Janet Jackson, LL Cool J, Jennifer Lopez, and Missy Elliott, among others.

Minaj is also set to release new music in the coming days. Her new single “Super Freaky Girl” will arrive on Aug. 12.

The VMAs will be held at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Aug. 28 and will air live on MTV at 8 pm ET/PT.